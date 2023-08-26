Billy Gene Lee, age 66, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 at his home.
He was born on Nov. 30, 1956 in Short Creek, Kentucky, the son of the late Elmer and Annie Corinne Burden Lee.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara McMahan Lee, of Leitchfield, and children, Tabatha Meredith (Clayton), of Leitchfield, Brian Lee, of Leitchfield, Brandy Lee, of Hodgenville, Sondra Cook (Heath), of Leitchfield, Brittany Dunn (Jeremy), of Elizabethtown, and Kyle Young (Whitney), of Elizabethtown.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Rick Earley officiating. Burial was in the New Hope Cemetery on Hwy 79.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services.
