Billy Joe Clemons, age 51, of Clarkson, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield.
He was born Sept. 1, 1971, in Grayson County, to the late William Lee and Loretta Logsdon Clemons.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Dawson Clemons.
He is survived by two sons, Morgan Clemons (Jasmine) and Devan Clemons.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with Bro. Damon Lasley, Jr. and Bro. Wayne Clemons officiating. Burial followed in the
Clemons Family Cemetery.
Visitation was from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.