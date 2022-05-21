When I was a kid buying lawn mower gas in 1964, gas cost just 30 cents a gallon. When I started driving in 1971, it was only 36 cts/gal. It was still 36 cts/gal in 1972, and just 39 cts/gal in 1973.
Then, according to Wikipedia, “The 1973 oil crisis, or first oil crisis, began in October 1973 when the members of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) led by Saudi Arabia proclaimed an oil embargo. The embargo was targeted at nations that had supported Israel during the Yom Kippur War. The initial nations targeted were Canada, Japan, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States...By the end of the embargo in March 1974, the price of oil had risen nearly 300%...US prices were significantly higher.”
In short, OPEC reduced our oil supply to punish us for supporting Israel. By 1978, the average price of gas had risen to 63 cts/gal.
Then came the 1979 oil crisis. According to Wikipedia: “The 1979 Oil Crisis, also known as the 1979 Oil Shock or Second Oil Crisis, was an energy crisis caused by a drop in oil production in the wake of the Iranian Revolution. Although the global oil supply only decreased by approximately four%, the oil markets’ reaction raised the price of crude oil drastically over the next 12 months, more than doubling it to $39.50 per barrel. The spike in price was connected with fuel shortages and long lines at gas stations similar to the 1973 oil crisis.”
Again, this so-called oil crisis was caused by Middle Eastern politics. Gas shot up from 63 cts/gal in 1978 — to 86 cts/gal in 1979 — to $1.18/gal in 1980 — to $1.31/gal in 1981. Yes, the price of gas more than doubled in just three years. That helped make President Jimmy Carter a one-term president, although he was not to blame.
Now here we are again in 2022, watching Republicans blame President Joe Biden for high prices at the pump, when he is not responsible. In Slate, “Joe Biden Didn’t Do This,” (3/15/2022) Nitish Pahwa reports: “Republicans say the White House is responsible for high gas prices. That’s ridiculous.”
“As gas prices have surged over the past several months—and shot up even further following Russia’s incursion into Ukraine—Republicans have predictably tried to pin blame on the White House.
“Joe Biden caused this and doesn’t seem to care,” the Republican National Committee’s deputy communications director tweeted last week, echoing the stickers that Trump-voting motorists have been slapping onto gas pumps across the country.
“But President Joe Biden did not cause this. In fact, other than sanctions against Russia—which the GOP broadly supported—the primary reasons why filling up your tank has gotten more expensive over the past year have almost nothing to do with America’s chief executive. This shouldn’t be a surprise, since presidents almost never have much direct control over gas prices. But unfortunately voters act like they do, which is sort of the sad cosmic joke of American politics.”
“Why Absolutely Nothing Republicans Are Saying About Gas Prices Makes Sense.”
“Members of the GOP have been saying that a big reason the cost of gas soared over the past few months is that the president simply hasn’t let oil companies drill enough.
“Specifically, they say, the White House has bottled up American fossil fuel production by issuing fewer oil leases on federal lands and by stopping pipeline construction.
“For example: Republicans on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee complained in a letter this month ‘there has not been one lease sale on federal lands since you imposed a ban in violation of federal law.’ (They implored Biden to ‘take the shackles off American energy.’) And the House Republicans’ campaign chief blamed the gas price spike on the administration shutting down ‘drilling on federal lands,’ ‘freezing all the permits’ offered to oil drillers, and ‘killing the Keystone XL pipeline.’
“It is true that U.S. oil production is lower now than it was in in February of 2020, when it hit an all-time record high of 12.8 million barrels. (That was before the market crashed at the onset of the coronavirus crisis.) But based on the GOP’s rhetoric, you might be tempted to think that U.S. oil production had collapsed since Biden stepped into the Oval Office.
“That’s just not the case: In fact, oil production has actually increased, from about 11 million barrels per day to 11.5 million barrels through 2021. As Biden himself noted last week when announcing sanctions on Russian energy, domestic oil companies pumped more crude during the first year of his presidency than in the first year of Donald Trump’s. The number of oil rigs operating in the United States is still growing, too.”
While Americans pay through the nose at the pump, Big Oil is making record profits.
In Reuters (4/4/2022), “Exxon signals record quarterly profit from oil and gas prices,” Sabrina Valle reports: “Exxon Mobil Corp on Monday said its first-quarter results could top a seven-year quarterly record, with operating profits from pumping oil and gas alone of up to $9.3 billion.
“A snapshot of the largest U.S. oil company’s quarter ended March 31 showed operating profits from oil and gas, its biggest unit, could jump by as much as $2.7 billion over the prior quarter’s $6.6 billion.”
Not the first time, Big Oil is taking advantage of a political crisis — namely, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — to inflate the price of gas.
In POLITICO (4/6/2022), “Democrats accuse oil industry of ‘ripping off’ Americans, while GOP blames Biden policies,” Ben Lefebvre and Matthew Choi report: “The hearings are Democrats’ latest attempt to shield themselves from voters’ anger over the surge in pump prices to record highs last month after Russia invaded Ukraine.
“Democrats tore into oil company executives for high gasoline prices at a hearing Wednesday of the powerful House Energy and Commerce Committee, while Republicans used the event to try to pin the blame on President Joe Biden’s green energy push.
“The hearings are congressional Democrats’ latest attempt to shield themselves from voters’ anger over the surge in pump prices to record highs above $4.33 a gallon last month after Russia invaded Ukraine. That jump has fed inflation, driving up prices for food, heating and other staples in recent months.
“Democrats on the committee pointed to the market chaos that has sent crude oil prices soaring above $130 a barrel just two years after the price fell into negative territory for the first time ever. But they point out that oil companies are now posting some of their biggest profits ever, with the six companies testifying at Wednesday’s hearing reaping more than a combined $76 billion last year.
“Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) complained that companies were sending billions of dollars to shareholders in the form of dividends and stock buybacks even as fuel prices rose. Pallone asked each executive whether they would consider cutting dividends or buybacks, something none of them would commit to.
“ ‘Big Oil is lining their pockets with one hand and taking billions in taxpayer subsidies with the other,’ Pallone said. ‘Meanwhile, the American people are getting ripped off as these companies choose to keep production low so that their own profits stay high.’ ”
Mark Heinz lives at Nolin Lake. Visit his website at amazon.com/author/markheinzbooks.
