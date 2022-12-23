Grayson County senior forward/guard River Blanton claimed his 500th rebound in the Cougars’ 64-57 win over Adair County on Friday, Dec. 16.
Blanton is among the Third Region’s top boys high school basketball players. The Grayson County senior entered the matchup versus Adair County averaging a team-high 15.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. Blanton leads Grayson County in rebounding and scoring.
A longtime leader for Grayson County, Blanton led the Cougars in scoring and rebounding during his junior campaign. Blanton averaged a team-best 14.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the Cougars during the 2021-22 boys’ high school basketball season. Blanton scored 432 points and pulled down 215 rebounds as a junior.
The productive Blanton led Grayson County to the 2021-22 12th District boys’ basketball championship.
Grayson County entered the week with 2022-23 regular season games remaining versus Warren East, Caverna, Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences (Tenn.), Glasgow, Todd County Central, Muhlenberg County, Franklin County, Butler County, McLean County, Whitesville Trinity, Owensboro Catholic, Apollo, Edmonson County, Meade County, Henderson County, Breckinridge County, Daviess County and Hancock County, among others.
At press time, Grayson County was competing in the Beaver Dam Tourism Hall of Fame Classic at Ohio County High School.
