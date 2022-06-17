River Blanton, one of the top players in the Third Region, scored 16 points to lead Grayson County over Logan County 49-35 in a boys’ high school basketball summer game on Monday, June 6.
Familiar foes, Grayson County and Logan County met for the second time in less than six months. Grayson County edged Logan County 58-56 in The Best in Hoops tournament at South Warren High School on Dec. 22, 2021.
Productive Grayson County moved ahead of Logan County early in the summer game. After taking a 10-point lead into halftime, Grayson County added to its lead.
Brayden Childress followed Blanton in scoring for the Cougars, adding eight points.
Grayson County’s offensive effort featured additional scorers Kobe Martin (six points), Kadin Hanshaw (five points), Zack Bratcher (five points), Spencer Langdon (five points) and Hayden Robinson (four points).
