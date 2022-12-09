Grayson County beat Bullitt Central 60-47 in its home opener on Thursday, Dec. 1 after pulling away to victory in the second half.
Bullitt Central edged Grayson County 13-12 in the first quarter; however, Grayson County managed to lead 23-22 at halftime. Grayson County added to its lead after the intermission period, outscoring Bullitt Central 13-7 in the third quarter to lead 36-29.
Grayson County shot 41.7% (20-of-48) from the field and 70.4% (19-of-27) from the free throw line.
Grayson County controlled the backboards, outrebounding Bullitt Central 35-22.
Grayson County featured four scorers in double figures: River Blanton led with a game-high double-double, scoring 21 points and pulling down 13 rebounds, and Kadin Hanshaw netted 11 points while Jack Logsdon and Landon Haycraft added 10 points apiece.
Chipping in offensively for Grayson County, Camden Brothers and Brayden Childress contributed six points and two points, respectively.
Logsdon recorded another double-double for Grayson County, securing 10 rebounds.
Limited offensively, Bullitt Central shot 34.6% (18-of-52) from the field and finished 9-of-35 (25.7%) from three-point range.
Bullitt Central shot 40% (two-of-five) from the free throw line.
Ryan Brown led Bullitt Central with a near-double-double, scoring 15 points and hauling in nine rebounds. Brown paced Bullitt Central in both scoring and rebounding.
Narrowly missing double figures for Bullitt Central, Jordan Carnes and Ethan Henning netted nine points apiece.
The other scorers for Bullitt Central in the early-season matchup were Nathaniel Craven (eight points), Jacob Hess (four points) and Braylon Coogle (two points).
Grayson County and Bullitt Central aren’t scheduled to meet again this season.
