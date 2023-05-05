Grayson County High School senior River Blanton and sophomore Braeden Sadler are accustomed to finding success on lakes.
They finished 26th in a national tournament and 40th in a world tournament last year and have continued their success this year.
Now they can add 1st Region champions to their resume after the pair won last Saturday’s region bass fishing tournament on Lake Barkley.
The pair caught five bass totaling 16 pounds and 3 ounces. The second-place team of Kamdyn Coomer and Landyn Gorrell of Logan County finished with 15 pounds and 1 ounce.
In all, 74 two-man teams competed in the region tournament.
“River and Braeden, they stepped up and found some good fish and brought in some good bass,” said GCHS coach Curtis Decker.
They caught a lot of small mouth. I think their bag had four smallmouth and one largemouth.”
The team’s biggest bass was 3 pounds and 8 ounces.
Both anglers qualified for last year’s state tournament, however, with different partners. Blanton and Cody Saltsman were 11th and Karter Willoughby and Sadler were 79th.
Decker said Blanton and Sadler — Grayson County’s lone qualifiers for the state tournament — should fare well in the May 12-13 state tournament on Lake Barkley.
“We were shooting for a top 10, top 5 finish, and they went above and beyond to bring home the trophy” Decker said of the region finish. “We were very excited for that for them.”
The win by the duo also secured the second straight 1st Region title for the school. It was the first time a two-man team from GCHS had won a region crown.
This year, the school that had the individual winners was declared the region champion, Decker said.
The top 21 teams from region advance to state. Several Grayson County teams just missed the cut, including the pair of Willoughby and Mason Salmon who finished 22nd — one ounce out of the top 21.
Freshmen Owen Meredith and Cannon O’Neal were 24th, and Hunter Williams and Ian Meredith placed 38th.
“The kids did excellent this weekend. We had some teams that were so close and came up just a little bit short of qualifying for state,” Decker said. “…The fish had changed on them in pre-fishing and rain had come in, and it kind of changed things on the lake.
“We were blessed enough to bring home the region trophy. Last year, for the first time in school history, we brought home the team, and this year is the first time we brought home the individual.”
About 1,500 teams start out seeking the 90 state tournament berths, so just getting to the state tournament is “such an accomplishment,” Decker said.
“We have high expectations going into it,” Decker said of the two-day state tournament. “We know Kentucky Lake, they’ve fished it quite a bit, and are familiar with it. We just have to get down there and pre-fish and try and find some fish and go from there.”
