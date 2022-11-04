Leading Grayson County, River Blanton and Braeden Sadler teamed up to win the R&J Manufacturing Classic in late October.
In addition to placing first with his teammate, Blanton won the Big Fish Award.
Wyatt Robinson and Lake Hatfield placed second in the bass fishing tournament.
Karter Willoughby and Mason Salmon finished third for the Cougars in the R&J Manufacturing Classic.
Curtis Decker won the R&J Manufacturing Classic Big Fish Adult Award.
Grayson County is a member of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s Region 1, along with Allen County-Scottsville, Apollo, Breckinridge County, Butler County, Calloway County, Christian County, Dawson Springs, Edmonson County, Franklin-Simpson, Graves County, Greenwood, Hancock County, Henderson County, Hopkinsville, Livingston Central, Logan County, Marshall County, McCracken County, Meade County, Muhlenberg County, Ohio County, South Warren, Trigg County, Trinity (Whitesville), Union County and Warren East.
