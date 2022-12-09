Of all the things expected of Grayson County High School senior forward River Blanton this season — and there are many — helping guide a relatively young Cougar team through the rigors of a long basketball season by providing leadership through experience is a top priority.
“Where he’s improved the most is his maturity and he’s still only 17-years-old,” Cougar head coach Todd Johnston said.
“He has a loud voice to where he can kind of get people to follow and buy in. Last year he was a little more timid with the number of seniors we had, but this year him and Dillon (Horn), in particular, have been great and they’ve just grown up a little bit.”
The 6-foot-5 Blanton, who has started all or parts of all four seasons of high school, said he knew after last season ended that more would be expected out of him in leading the Cougars, and a leadership role is one he embraces.
“This year we have a bunch of eighth-graders who are playing and a bunch of sophomores,” he said. “Obviously everybody is going to make mistakes and they’re young, so I just try to do the best that I can to have them keep their heads up and have them go hard in practice every day and carry it over to games.”
He said, as a senior, along with the likes of Brayden Childress and Horn, “leadership is definitely asked more.”
“When we were freshmen, we had Nolan Shartzer and he was a senior and everybody who played was just a year above us,” he said. “And when we were sophomores they were juniors, and when we were juniors they were seniors, so we really didn’t need to be leaders.”
Blanton has enjoyed a prolific career at Grayson County. Prior to Tuesday’s game against Ohio County, he had scored 822 career points and grabbed 464 rebounds as a Cougar and has played in 72 games.
“He’s getting better around the rim,” Johnston said. “If you watch us, he’s still going to miss some shots around the rim, but he’s shooting 53, 54% from two (54.3% through three games) and that’s a big step up from last season where I think he was about 42% on twos (44.9%). Being able to finish around the rim is probably his biggest improvement.”
Through a 2-1 start to the season, Blanton was averaging 16 points and 7.7 rebounds a game — both team-highs.
He has averaged double-figure scoring as a sophomore (12.7) and as a junior (14.9). He also led the Cougars in rebounding both years — 7.4 as a junior and 7.3 as a sophomore.
Blanton, 17, said he has seen improvement in his overall game.
“Scoring the ball on offense and just my overall defense, and being a leader,” he said of his areas of improvement. “When we were young, we didn’t have to be leaders.”
He said part of his better defensive play has come from being stronger and quicker.
“Coach got us in the weightroom first trimester and we have a weightlifting class,” he said. “We got stronger in our legs and if you’re stronger and faster in your legs, you can play defense better.”
He said he tries to model his game after NBA legend Larry Bird.
“I like Larry Bird a lot; he could do everything and ruled the court when he was out there,” he said.
As a senior, each practice and game comes closer to a possible end to his playing career. He said he “wouldn’t mind” playing college basketball, but he hasn’t received any offers.
Blanton said he would like to attend a college that offers a competitive fishing program. He’s been on the GCHS bass fishing team since his freshman year and is quite accomplished in the sport.
Asked where he likes to fish, he said with a smile, “anywhere.”
Last summer, he and GCHS teammate Braeden Sadler finished 26th in the country at Pickwick Lake in Alabama at the 13th annual High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship.
The future, for Blanton, can wait as he focuses on continuing his stellar high school basketball career.
“This season is very important to me,” he said. “It’s our last ride so we want to make the best out of it and I truly believe that we should go for the three-peat (in the 12th District) and be district champs again and then we would have a shot to make a run at the region.”
