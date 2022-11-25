Visiting Grayson County came up short as Fifth Region title contender Taylor County held on to win 82-77 in a boys’ high school basketball preseason scrimmage on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Grayson County featured four scorers in double figures.
Senior wing River Blanton recorded a double-double to lead the Cougars. Blanton scored 21 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and dealt out four assists.
Accompanying Blanton in double figures for the Cougars, eighth grade guard Jack Logsdon netted 20 points, claimed four rebounds and recorded four steals.
Dillon Horn, a senior forward, added 12 points and six rebounds for the Cougars in the preseason matchup.
Accompanying three of his teammates in double figures for Grayson County, eighth grade guard Kadin Hanshaw contributed 10 points, four rebounds and four assists.
Rounding out Grayson County’s individual scoring, sophomore Zak Bratcher and senior Camden Brothers provided eight points and six points, respectively.
Grayson County and Taylor County aren’t scheduled to meet in the 2022-23 boys’ high school basketball season.
