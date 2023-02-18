Bobbie Gail King Pullen, age 81, of Georgetown, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 at her home in Georgetown.
She was born on June 27, 1941, in Jefferson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late James Robert and Thera Florence King.
She retired from working as a kindergarten teacher at Hawesville Elementary School in Hancock County. She enjoyed gardening, art, reading, and decorating her home. She married the love of her life, Terry Gene Pullen, on Aug. 13, 1961. She was a member of Hawesville United Methodist Church and later attended Georgetown United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Terri Gail Pullen, of Georgetown, Kentucky; two brothers, James L. King, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and Tony M. King (Sue), of Leitchfield, Kentucky. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Terry Gene Pullen.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial will be in the Leitchfield Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 11 a.m. on Saturday until time of services.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
