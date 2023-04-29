Bobby Joe “Bob” Harris, age 69, of Cecilia, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 5 a.m. at his home with his loving wife of 28 years, Marilyn Kiper, and his family by his side.
He was born on Oct. 8, 1953 in Marion County, Kentucky, the son of his late father, Chester Harris, and his mother, Lorene Coyle Harris.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Kiper of Cecilia; mother, Lorene Harris; and four step-children, Eric Kiper (Lynn), Christy Gilbert, Heather Hack, and Rennatta White.
Bob is preceded in death by his father, Chester Harris.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Missionary Baptist Church of Cecilia on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 12 p.m. noon EST.
