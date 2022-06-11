Bonnie D. Shain, age 70, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
She was born on Oct. 15, 1951 in Warren County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late John and Reba Craft Dodson.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Arzie Shain.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 5, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Murrell Meredith officiating. Burial was in the Hanging Rock Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. Sunday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.