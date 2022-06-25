Bonnie Faye Mattingly, age 69, of Dawson Springs, Kentucky, formerly of Falls of Rough, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at her home.
She was born on Nov. 25, 1952 in Charleston, North Carolina, the daughter of the late Johnny and Mary Sowell.
She is survived by her children, Holly Cotton (James Duke), Jason Mattingly and Timothy Edward Mattingly.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Douglas Mattingly.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
Cremation was chosen.
