Bonnie Jean Moser, age 78, of Morgantown, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at her residence. She was born on Oct. 23, 1944, in Anderson, Indiana the daughter of the late Harold H. and Bessie Mae Shank Jackson.
Bonnie attended Mt. Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Caneyville. She thoroughly enjoyed mowing her 40 acres and singing in the choir. In her free time, she enjoyed quilting, knitting and crocheting.
Left to honor Bonnie’s memory, are her children, Yolonda Woosley (Eric) and Scott Moser (Tami); eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and two siblings, Richard Jackson (Leah) and Mary Lou Konkle.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Moser, who passed away on Jan. 23, 2022, after 58 years of marriage; and two siblings, Janet Shafer and Kathleen Yauney.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Bro. Greg Bowen officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to https://www.gideons.org/.
Caneyville Memorial Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. Moser. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Bonnie Jean Moser and sign her virtual guestbook by visiting www.caneyvillememorial.com.
