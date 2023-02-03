A bourbon limited to around 204 bottles is being sold to raise money for Grayson County’s Behind the Badge nonprofit.
Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins was approached by the owners of John O’s Liquors about selling a special product as a benefit.
Chaffins said the nonprofit provides money and support to local families and veterans who have struggled with finances because of sickness or job loss.
He also said the nonprofit is the organization that contributes money for the Shop with a Cop project during Christmas.
Available at the John O’s in Leitchfield, the bourbon is from RD1 in Harrodsburg, and contains a label that includes the photo and name of Chaffins.
“The liquor stores are here. Why not generate some of that money for a good cause?” Chaffins said.
Chaffins said he wanted to establish the fact that this fundraising project does not change the enforcement of alcohol-related crimes in Grayson County.
For each bottle sold, costing $89.50, half of the profits go to the nonprofit.
“We’re excited about the support its going to generate for our fundraiser,” Chaffins said.
