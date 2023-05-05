Behind a no-hitter from pitcher Payton Bowman, Grayson County shut out visiting John Hardin 16-0 in three innings on Monday, April 24.
Bowman earned the win in the circle, recording four strikeouts while allowing only one walk. Thriving in the circle, Bowman threw only 35 pitches.
Grayson County scored 16 runs on 11 hits. Addy Bratcher led Grayson County at the plate, finishing three-for-four with four RBIs.
Batters throughout Grayson County’s lineup thrived at the plate. Bowman (one hit, two RBIs), Kinsley Chambers (two hits), Annslee Shartzer (one hit, two RBIs), Macy Hudspeth (one hit, one RBI), Elizabeth Haycraft (one hit, one RBI), Shelby Davis (one hit, one RBI), Ellie Bratcher (one hit, one RBI) and Breigh Jones (one RBI) each delivered at the plate for Grayson County in the high school softball game. Both Hudspeth and Ellie Bratcher doubled.
The win allowed Grayson County to halt a five-game losing skid.
