Boyd Brooks, age 75, of Falls of Rough, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
He was born on March 16, 1947 in Butler County, Kentucky, the son of the late Bennett and Blanche Baker Brooks.
He and Betty Sue Hogan were married on April 7, 1968. Sadly, she passed away on June 27, 2019 after nearly 51 years of marriage.
He is survived by his children, Beverly Milam (Anthony), Tammy Meredith and Michael Brooks.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Sue Brooks.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Kevin Logsdon officiating. Burial was in the Frank-Embrey Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. on Friday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.