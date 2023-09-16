Boyd Day, 76 years old, of the Short Creek community, passed from this life Sept. 10, 2023, at Baptist Health Hardin Hospital, Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
Mr. Day, a Christian, was a life-long member of the Short Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church where he served as a ruling elder 43 years; church treasurer 25 years; and Sunday School teacher for many years. Besides his local church, Mr. Day served on various boards and committees of the Cumberland Presbytery and on the denomination’s board of finance.
For 30 years he taught high school mathematics and computer science in the Grayson County School District. He was active in GCEA and represented the district at KEA for a number of years.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Rebecca, of Short Creek; two sons, Richard (Darla) Harrison, of Hodgenville, and Aaron (Jill) Day, of McDaniels; and a daughter, Alexandra (J.D.) Majors, of Leitchfield. Also surviving are two brothers, Bill (Connie) Day, of Leitchfield, and Ben Day, of Short Creek; and a sister, Bonnie Langley, of Short Creek. Five surviving grandchildren are Rylee Harrison, Melia Day, Hayden Harrison, Wyatt Clemons, Gavin Clemons, and yet to be born Mia Majors.
Mr. Day was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Imogene Bradshaw Day; a sister, Beverly Thomas; and a brother, Barry Day.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday at the Short Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Hollow Church Road, with Rev. Billy Carter, Rev. Jeff McMichael and Bro. Richard Harrison officiating. Burial followed in the Duff Community Cemetery.
Visitation was from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Gideons International.
Watkins Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
