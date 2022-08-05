Grayson County competed in the Shelby County Invitational at Weissinger Hills Golf Course on Wednesday, July 27.
The Shelby County-hosted boys’ high school golf tournament included teams from multiple regions.
The individual results for Grayson County were as follows: Jackson Mayes, 81; Landon Skees, 86; Blain Brooks, 106.
Grayson County is a member of Region 5. In addition to Grayson County, Region 5 includes Beth Haven, Bullitt Central, Bullitt East, Butler, Central, Central Hardin, DeSales, Doss, Elizabethtown, Fairdale, Francis Parker, Holy Cross (Louisville), Iroquois, John Hardin, LaRue County, Meade County, North Bullitt, North Hardin, North Hardin Classical, Pleasure Ridge Park, Presentation, Shawnee, Southern, Spencer County, Valley and Western.
Teams from throughout the state are competing in the 2022 boys’ high school golf season. The 2022 boys’ high school golf season is slated to conclude in October.
