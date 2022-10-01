Brandie Michelle Gillum, age 45, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 at her residence surrounded by loving family. She is preceded in death by paternal grandparents Henry & Estella Jarboe and maternal grandparents Rex and Louise Pearl. She is survived by husband Keith Gillum; children Blake Cook, Breanna Cook, and Lauren Gillum; parents Victor and Rebecca Jarboe; sisters Angela Sowell and her husband Bill, Victoria Lindquist and her husband Paul, and Helen Jarboe Dear and her husband Jared Dear; grandmother Jean Fowler; father- and mother-in-law James and Lauren Walker; grandchildren Colton Lowe and Lyla Gwynn; nieces Destiny, Joze, and Jazmine; nephews Bailey, Colton, Austin, and Dylan; great-niece, Ahliana; and many other loving family members and friends.
Brandie loved spending time outdoors; gardening, cooking out, and just being with family. She also loved lying in bed with her kids, watching their favorite TV series and Hallmark movies. Brandie was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She will be missed dearly by all who loved her and knew her.
Funeral services for Brandie will be Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the Christian Life Chapel (105 Holloway Dr., Lebanon, TN) with visitation from 10 a.m. until service time. Interment followed at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Pastor Clarissa Stewart officiated the service. Pallbearers were Blake Cook, Bailey Sowell, Colton Lindquist, Austin Lindquist, Dylan Lindquist, and Kobe Gwynn. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in memory of Brandie to Sherry’s Hope (P.O. Box 088, Lebanon, TN 37087).
