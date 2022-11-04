Grayson County Middle School PE teacher Crystal Bratcher has been selected by Kentucky SHAPE as the 2022-23 Kentucky Teacher of the Year for Middle School Physical Education.
The KYSHAPE program recognizes outstanding teachers in the categories of Adapted Physical Education, Elementary, Middle School, High School, School Health, and Dance Education.
State teachers named Teacher of the Year in their respective categories also have three years of eligibility to apply for SHAPE America District Teacher of the Year program. Teachers chosen at the district level then advance to vie for the highly coveted National Teacher of the Year honor.
Bratcher and all KYSHAPE awardees will be recognized during the fall convention on Nov. 13 in Berea. As part of the celebration event, each Teacher of the Year will have the opportunity to share highlights from their school program about quality physical education practices.
The Kentucky SHAPE Teacher of the Year Program utilizes the SHAPE America (National PE and Health affiliation) platform, which includes the following criteria:
• Conducts a comprehensive and diverse physical education (health or adapted) program that utilizes Essential Components and Physical Literacy (or Health Literacy) as reflected in SHAPE America Standards and Guidelines for K-12 physical education programs.
• Utilizes various teaching methodologies and appropriate instructional practices.
• Plans and implements innovative and diverse experiences to meet the needs of all students.
• Utilization of Student Assessment, one of the essential components of physical education.
• Advocates for the profession, participates in professional development opportunities (such as but not limited to service through leadership, presentations, and/or writing).
