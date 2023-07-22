I’ve seen a lot of changes in my 69 years on Earth, but dating and romance seem to be pretty much the same. According to eHarmony, about 20% of committed relationships began online — that, of course, is a modern development — while 63% of married couples say they met their partner through a friend. (My wife and I are among the 11% of married couples who met at church.)
Technology and dating apps make meeting someone easier, but breaking up is probably as difficult and painful as ever.
No two relationships are exactly the same. So, breakups (including divorces) are always different, too. The degree of difficulty depends largely on the individuals involved, as well as their level and duration of commitment.
In elementary, middle, and sometimes high school, relationships are often created and ended through a mediator. “So-and-so says he likes you. Do you like him?” If both parties say Yes, then it can be said they are “going together.” Such childish romances are ended just as easily, again through a mediator. “So-and-so says he’s breaking up with you.” Et voila, the relationship is over — just like that.
When we’re older and sex is involved, breaking up becomes more difficult and complicated.
I’ll admit that I’ve never been especially good at romantic relationships — beginning, middle, or end. (My present wife excluded, of course. We’ve been married for 32 years, and it looks like we’re in it for keeps.) I do have some small experience and firsthand observations, but first we should hear from an expert.
In Psychology Today, “7 Major Breakup Strategies, Ranked From Worst to Best,” (5/23/2022), Theresa E. DiDonato, Ph.D. examines various ways to break up.
“Ghosting: Initiators can end their relationships by disappearing with no warning. All contact ceases, and the ex-partner is left without closure, in a state of uncertainty, wondering what happened, what went wrong, and why they were ghosted. Ghosting tends to occur more for low-commitment, short-term relationships than for long-term relationships...and is often enacted out of convenience (e.g., the chance to avoid a breakup conversation), when attraction fades, or when negative perceptions appear and cutting ties abruptly and completely feels like the best option. Ghosting is one of the most threatening breakup approaches, harming psychological needs and inducing strong feelings of exclusion.”
Before I met my current wife, I was in a committed relationship and discussing marriage with a professional woman who earned a lot of money. I ghosted her after she made disparaging remarks about my earnings and potential earnings. She reached out through a mutual acquaintance, saying she wanted to talk. I owed her that much, but I never spoke to her again. Shame on me—
“Orbiting: Orbiters almost ghost someone, but they do not cut off virtual connections. Orbiters might like posts, share stories, or in other ways indicate they are still paying attention; they still have some awareness of the non-initiator. The inconsistency of abruptly disengaging while remaining somewhat connected might leave the non-initiator confused and sad. Orbiting, oddly enough, renders slightly better outcomes than ghosting for the non-initiator. The method may buffer the non-initiator from the adverse exclusionary effects of ghosting.”
Orbiting is a new concept for me — as new as social media. It sounds like “Ghosting Lite.”
“Distance communication: Breakup via text? No, thank you. Not surprisingly, this is an approach that ranks low on perceived compassion. The non-initiator is not left in a state of uncertainty, but they’re also unlikely to remain friends with their now ex-partner. Ghosting, orbiting, and breaking via text reflect what early scholars called withdrawal or avoidance tactics. These techniques, or similar ones that also involve avoiding a partner as a way of breaking up, tend to render poor outcomes, with high anger and distress.”
It seems a no-brainer: Don’t break up via text or email or phone call. Do it face-to-face, in person.
“Manipulating a partner or escalating costs: Instead of initiating, why not make your partner want to break up with you? People who use manipulation might pick a fight with their partner, or be intentionally demanding, annoying, or moody. They might cheat, knowing they might be caught. Initiators taking this approach might suggest a temporary break (knowing it’s permanent) or get their friends’ help in breaking up. Manipulating tactics are not commonly used and are not considered a compassionate form of breaking up.”
Sadly, near the end of our marriage, I largely ignored and neglected my first wife — for no good reason; I was just bored and tired of the relationship. She cheated on me with one of my friends, knowing she’d be caught and our marriage would be ended. It was ugly and painful — with practically no communication, and no closure.
“Using positive tone and self-blame: Initiators can choose to reflect on positive aspects of the relationship and the partner and blame the breakup on themselves. Compassionate? Yes. Helpful? Not necessarily. Initiators might be actively trying to be sensitive and not hurt a soon-to-be ex-partner, but it can come off as insincere and unsatisfying. Partners might think, ‘If I’m so great, why are you breaking up with me?’ ”
I’ve seen this in a dozen rom-coms: “It’s not you — it’s me.” Fortunately, I’ve never experienced it. I don’t think I would buy it — or like it.
“Direct, open conversations: They might be difficult, but open conversations yield favorable outcomes. Open conversations are considered compassionate strategies. These conversations involve honesty and are aligned with people’s views on what is an ideal break-up strategy. People are unlikely to get together but also unlikely to be angry at their ex-partner with this approach.”
By all means, people — yes, do talk it out. Many people lack communication skills, but it isn’t always what you say — it’s how you say it. I’ve never done it personally, but it seems it should be possible to break up with someone respectfully and agreeably.
“Mutual initiations. When partners discover they are on the same page about ending their relationship and can talk about it, outcomes are more favorable. People experience more positive emotions and recall having fewer regrets about how the relationship ended. Post-breakup grief, while still considerable, tends to be less when people experience a mutual decision to break up.”
When a divorcing couple has a child or children, cooperation and communication are especially important.
Toddlers can’t understand complex events, anticipate future situations, or comprehend or analyze their feelings. They are entirely dependent on their parents or caregivers.
Somewhat older children don’t understand cause and effect, and they can’t think ahead to the future. Their understanding of the world is indistinct and fuzzy, and they’re largely incapable of talking about their feelings.
The most important thing is for children to know — absolutely and without a doubt — that they will always be loved and cared for by both parents.
It seems only natural that children should be spared the pain and anguish that divorce often brings. We should strive to spare ourselves and our exes that pain and anguish, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.