The Grayson County Health Department has announced that it will be collaborating on two community events next week to promote breast cancer awareness.
According to Jenny Cummings, Grayson County Health Department community health educator, the health department applied for a grant through the Breast Cancer Research and Education Trust Fund in May, and, in August, officials learned they had received one.
“My mother died of breast cancer in 2009, so when I saw this grant opportunity come across my desk, this was very appealing to me,” she said.
Cummings’ plan was to hold a community event to promote breast cancer awareness and to also partner with Karla Stivers of Made4More Fitness on her annual Think Pink 5K.
The first of the two events will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Centre on Main in Leitchfield. Skaggs Brisket Company will bring its food truck, and, through the grant, the health department will provide free lunch for the first 100 attendees.
The Kentucky Cancer Program will also attend to provide breast cancer screening information and referrals for free mammograms for program eligible women.
The Horses and Hope pink Mustang will also be on hand for photo opportunities and merchandise, and free gifts will be available for survivors of breast cancer.
Community partners have also donated door prizes, and Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center will have a presence as well.
The Think Pink 5K will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, and, as of earlier this week, more than 160 people had pre-registered for the run.
Event day registration will begin at 8 a.m. at the James D. Beville Community Park pavilion, and the race will begin at 9 a.m.
The Kentucky Cancer Program will be in attendance at this event, as well, and, Cummings said, there will be many giveaways and prizes. Participants are encouraged to wear pink.
For more information about either of these events, call 270-259-3141.
Cummings said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that women 50-74 years old get a mammogram every two years. Women 40-49 years old should talk to their doctor about when they should start getting mammograms.
Cummings also stressed the importance of self-breast exams and for women to know their bodies and recognize any changes that may occur. There is around a one in eight chance a woman in America will develop breast cancer at some point in her lifetime, she said.
Women should also be aware of family risk of breast cancer because a woman’s risk of developing breast cancer is exponentially higher if a relative has had it, she said.
