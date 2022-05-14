Brenda Joyce Hill, age 60, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022 at her residence.
She was born on July 18, 1961 in Merced, California, the daughter of the late Lawrence Conley and Irette Fern Thompson Herbert.
She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Hill, of Clarkson; daughter, Leanna Meador (Jason), of Rineyville; son, Cameron Childress (Amy), of Caneyville; step-sister, Cassidy Hill, of Louisville; and step-father, Jack Herbert, of Clarkson.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at the Layman Cemetery in Caneyville.
