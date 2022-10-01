Brenda L. Hayes Arnold, age 74, of Breckinridge County, passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at Baptist Health Louisville.
She was born June 25, 1948, in Grayson County to the late Charlie Hayes and Rose Marie Bratcher. She was a homemaker and a foster parent who loved flowers and gardening. She had a funny sense of humor and love and patience like no one else. She was a fabulous mother who will be sadly missed but will always be in our hearts forever.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, David Ralph Arnold.
Brenda is survived by two daughters, Shannon Hart (Tony) and Vonda R Coffey (Judd); two sons, Jordan Arnold and Nathan Arnold; three grandchildren, Johnathan Dennis, Tara King (Cody) and Devin Yates (Haley); a great-grandson, Jasper Anthony Yates; a brother, Charlie Hayes, Jr. (Charlotte); a half-brother, Jeff Hayes; a half-sister, Vivian McLain (Larry); and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation was chosen, and the family will have a celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, anyone who wants to make a donation can do so to the family to help with final expenses.
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
