Brian Dwayne Whobrey, age 48, of Leitchfield, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born Jan. 23, 1974 in Hardinsburg the son of Harold and Mary Ashley Whobrey.
Left to honor Brian’s memory are his mother, Mary Belmont (Ken), and his father, Harold Whobrey (Rose).
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.