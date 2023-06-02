A bridge repair project began this week in Grayson County.
Overlay work started Tuesday along KY 1214 (Grayson Springs Road) over Western Kentucky Parkway, reducing the bridge to one lane with alternating one-way traffic.
As part of construction, Sulphur Wells Road will be closed at the KY 1214 end near the bridge.
Local residents on Sulphur Wells Road will have to travel to KY 259 to continue toward their destination.
Signs have been placed alerting local traffic of the Sulphur Wells road closure.
The project is expected to take approximately 30 days to complete.
