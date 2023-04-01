Bridget Renae Payton, age 39, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023 at her home.
She was born on Sept. 28, 1983 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, the daughter of Fleshia Gail Mudd and the late Timothy Ray Payton.
She is survived by her mother, Fleshia Mudd (Bob Yarborough), of Leitchfield, and son, Jameson Dudgeon.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Lenny Hogan officiating. Burial was in the Oller Cemetery off Free Zion Road.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services.
