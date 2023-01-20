BrightView Addiction Treatment Center in Clarkson celebrated its first year of operation on Wednesday.
According to BrightView Western Kentucky Director of Outreach Audrey Collins, after opening on Jan. 11, 2022, the Clarkson center saw 153 unique patients and logged 1,258 total clinical hours in its first full year of operation.
BrightView offers outpatient treatment drug and alcohol addiction, including medication assisted treatment (if appropriate) and medical, clinical, and case management services. Among the treatment services provided are individual and group therapy.
BrightView accepts walk-ins Monday through Friday until 3 p.m., and, as long as patients arrive before 3 p.m., they will be seen the same day.
“We are so honored to be able to be a resource to the Grayson County community, and we look forward to helping the community heal from substance abuse disorders,” Collins said.
There are no wait lists, and patients are welcomed from anywhere, not only Grayson County, she said.
For those who would prefer to make an appointment, they may do so by calling BrightView’s 24/7 helpline at 833-510-4357 or visiting brightviewhealth.com.
“At BrightView, we believe that anyone deserves the chance to recover,” said Collins, who added that the center will ensure patients are treated with dignity and respect to receive the best care possible.
One such patient, Donald Barger, a Clarkson resident for the past 15 years, was recognized by BrightView staff on Wednesday for his success in his treatment.
Barger said he has been sober for over a year thanks to BrightView after doing drugs for more than 20 years.
He said he made the decision to seek help after recognizing his problems were getting out of hand and hitting “rock bottom.”
After learning of BrightView, he visited the center and was seen the same day, and he praised the center for helping change his life.
“It’s just a really good place,” Barger said, explaining that the combination of counseling, medication, and case management all work together to help patients.
He encouraged others considering seeking help to do so, and to be completely honest with staff members, “and they will help you.”
“Get help,” Barger said. “There’s nothing to be ashamed of.”
Since becoming sober, Barger said his relationships with his wife and children have improved, and his children’s school work has improved.
Addiction, he said, is a vicious cycle of being sick and seeking out a way to get sick.
“Once the cycle is broken, you feel liberated and free,” he said. “(BrightView) is a really good place to get help. They really honestly care about you.”
BrightView Targeted Case Manager Celina Fields recognized Barger’s success in his treatment with a plaque, and said staff members are now working to enroll him in college.
BrightView Community Outreach Manager Tracy Dennison said, “Grayson County is finally opening its eyes” to the issue of drug addiction in the community, and now people need to seek out treatment — wherever they so choose.
Dennison recognized Clarkson Spero Health Assistant Facility Administrator Chelsey Velazquez, who attended Wednesday’s event, and said the two facilities often refer patients to one another because the goal of healing the community is more important than competition between two facilities.
Velazquez said Spero Health is very similar to BrightView in operations and care models, providing medication assisted treatment (using either Vivitrol or Suboxone — no methadone), case management, peer support, and counseling. To learn more about Spero Health, call 270-640-9737.
BrightView Operations Director Jade Barnes said she and her staff have a passion for their field and are “thrilled” for the community to become aware of the issue of addiction and that there is at least a partial solution available now through the county’s addiction treatment options.
Dennison also wished to recognize Clarkson city officials for their support of BrightView, as well as Doug Hazelwood of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services as a 2023 Community Partner Champion.
State Sen. Steve Meredith, R-Leitchfield, was also in attendance at Wednesday’s celebration and said he is pleased about the community support for its addiction treatment centers.
Meredith said that traditional community attitudes towards addiction have begun to change from the viewpoint that addiction is one person’s problem, but they need to change more.
“Addiction is everyone’s problem,” he said. “Community support is needed.”
