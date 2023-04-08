Bro. Cecil Dowling Runner, age 86, of Big Clifty, Kentucky, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023 at Baptist Health Louisville.
He was born on Dec. 15, 1936 in Bowling Green, Kentucky, the son of the late Cecil Walton Runner and Dorothy Margaret Savage Runner.
He is survived by his children, Valarie Akridge (John), of Big Clifty, Charles Runner (Angela), of Shepherdsville, and Carl Runner (Marcia), of Central City.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bettye Jo Page Runner.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was in the Clarkson Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services.
