Houston Brooks finished third in the Boys 5,000 Meter Run to lead Grayson County during the Central Hardin Fairgrounds Frenzy Presented by Barton Malow Company at the Hardin County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Brooks, who is among the area’s top high school runners, completed the Boys 5,000 Meter Run in 16:25.10.
Several runners from Grayson County competed in the Central Hardin Fairgrounds Frenzy, and their individual results follow.
Girls 5,000 Meter Run: 27th — Gracie Portman, 21:58.89; 64th — Ava Walker, 23:47.87; 81st — Molly Geary, 24:26.39; 83rd — Emma Walker, 24:37.64.
Boys 5,000 Meter Run: 3rd — Houston Brooks, 16:25.10; 33rd — Ryan Higdon, 18:13.70; 97th — Tyler Portman, 20:02.80; 138th — Will Johnston, 21:30.00; 139th — Gabriel Dennis, 21:30.40; 179th — Carter Bernard, 23:01.80; 204th — Talon Miller, 25:23.90.
