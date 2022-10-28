Sophomore Houston Brooks led Grayson County in the Class 3A, Region 2 Cross Country Meet, finishing third in 16:19.12.
The meet was held at Thomas Nelson High School on Saturday, Oct. 22, and Grayson County, Barren County, Greenwood, South Warren, Ohio County, Central Hardin, Bowling Green, Meade County, North Hardin, and Logan County competed in it.
The Grayson County boys placed second, while the Grayson County girls finished fifth.
The individual results for the Grayson County cross country program from the Class 3A, Region 2 Meet follow.
Boys’ 5,000-Meter Run: 3. Houston Brooks, 16:19.12; 8. Jackson Crume, 16:44.91; 12. Peyton Nash, 17:28.99; 16. Shane Hall, 17:48.02; 20. Ryan Higdon, 18:12.18; 28. Luke Cann, 18:30.87; 47. Tyler Portman, 19:55.66.
Girls’ 5,000-Meter Run: 11. Gracie Portman, 20:54.74; 26. Chloee Darst, 22:54.43; 27. Lilly DePoyster, 23:06.06; 31. Lexie Jo Logsdon, 23:42.22; 32. Emma Walker, 23:43.50; 50. Molly Geary, 26:11.74; 54. Ava Walker, 28:16.45.
Complete results from the meet are available online at ky.milesplit.com/meets/502353-khsaa-region-2-class-3a-2022/results#.Y1V597bMLrc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.