Junior Houston Brooks placed second to lead Grayson County in the Kentucky/Indiana Border Clash at Yellow Creek Park on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Brooks finished the boys’ 5,000-meter run in 16:18.46.
Holding off Brooks, Meade County junior Mikie Carnell won with a time of 16:11.90.
Owensboro High School hosted the Kentucky/Indiana Border Clash, which included Grayson County, Owensboro, Apollo, Castle (Ind.), Daviess County, Evansville North (Ind.), Cloverport, Hancock County, Henderson County, Jasper (Ind.), Madisonville-North Hopkins, Meade County, Ohio County, Owensboro, Owensboro Catholic, South Spencer (Ind.), Tecumseh (Ind.), Tell City (Ind.), Whitesville Trinity, Warren East and Webster County.
The Grayson County boys’ and girls’ cross country teams’ results from the Kentucky/Indiana Border Clash follow.
Boys’ 5,000 Meter Run: 2nd — Houston Brooks, 16:18.46; 54th — Ryan Higdon, 19:10.27; 74th — Eli Moore, 19:57.44; 90th — Tyler Portman, 20:44.35; 145th — Talon Miller, 23:54.73; 146th — Gabriel Dennis, 23:56.41; 149th — Carter Bernard, 24:02.55.
Girls’ 5,000 Meter Run: 23rd — Gracie Portman, 22:08.21; 57th — Reagan Coffey, 24:04.86; 59th — Ava Walker, 24:06.48; 72nd — Emma Walker, 25:22.37; 89th — Molly Geary, 26:46.16.
