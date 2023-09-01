As someone who has been running since he was in the second grade as a 7-year-old, Grayson County High School junior Houston Brooks has put in a lot of miles along his cross-country running journey.
Too many miles, over the years, to count.
One thing he has learned is you get back what you put into it and that success or failure rests on the shoulders of each runner.
“The best part of racing is watching the progress because it’s all about you, and you have no teammates to blame or fall back on throughout the race,” said Brooks, who is off to a strong start this season for the Cougars. He won the Warren East Raider Twilight Run and was second in the Kentucky/Indiana Border Clash.
“You get in what you put out,” he said. “Bad races happen, but, over time, the hard work shows while your times get faster and faster.”
His best time to date is 16 minutes and nine seconds over 3.1 miles in last year’s Daviess County Classic.
Brooks is coming off a big sophomore season where he finished third in last year’s Class 3-A, Region 2 meet, and placed 19th in the state meet in 16:23.40 where Grayson County finished 12th as a team.
“He has a determination to be one of the top runners in the state, and has taken advantage of training tools available to reach that goal,” GCHS coach Anthony Miller said.
Brooks, who had brothers and sisters run at GCHS, has utilized Thomson Training the last two years to help him get better, Miller said.
“Thomson Training is a big factor in Houston’s improvement over the last couple of years,” Miller said.
Brooks said he goes into each race with a strategy in place.
“I usually have a game plan for my races, whether it’s time, placement, or just how I want it to feel,” he said. “I typically try to get good positioning in the first mile while staying calm and then try to be as comfortable as possible once I get to the 2 mile while adding a couple surges and passing some people.
“The third mile is really the hard part because it comes down to how you treated the first two-thirds of the race,” he added. “If you get there feeling good, then you can drop the hammer and push past people until the finish, but if you pushed too hard then that last mile will be dreadful and will feel like you’re just holding on and trying to survive to the finish.”
To get ready for this season, he upped his mileage and also incorporated more stretching to help his flexibility.
“Over the off-season, I’ve put in a lot more miles than ever and buckled down on stretching and mobility, but I’m still working on transitioning all those summer miles into some speed that will hopefully help me set some big PR’s through the rest of the season,” he said.
This year he is one of the Cougars’ most experienced runners, Miller said, and he has been able to use his desire to keep getting better to push himself to get faster.
“He does have the discipline to continue the workouts at the intensity needed to reach his goal of becoming one of the top runners in the state,” Miller said.
Brooks, who also runs track, said he would like to hold the school record in the 5K before he graduates, as well as hold the school records in track in the 800 meters and mile.
He hopes to continue his academic and running career in college.
“My dream would be to go to Vanderbilt,” Brooks said.
