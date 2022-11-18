Grayson County runners Houston Brooks and Peyton Nash have been named to the KTCCCA Class 3A Boys Cross Country All-State Team.
The Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association (KTCCCA) honored Class 3A runners from across the state.
Both Brooks and Nash excelled for Grayson County throughout the 2022 high school cross country season. Brooks placed third in the Class 3A, Region 2 Meet while Nash finished 12th.
Nash and Brooks were Grayson County’s top two finishers in the Class 3A State Meet, placing 12th and 19th, respectively.
The Class 3A Boys’ Cross Country All-State Team follow.
Class 3A Boys’ Cross Country All-State Team: Thomas Ashby (Apollo), Tiger Bartlett (Ryle), Houston Brooks (Grayson County), Mikie Carnell (Meade County), Joey Carroll (Conner), Jonathan Christopher (Campbell County), Mitchel Drees (Covington Catholic), Cates Duncan (Greenwood), Dylan Ellis (Eastern), Sami Hattab (St. Xavier), Ryan Hendrix (Woodford County), Lincoln Herald (Grant County), Nathan Hopper (Conner), George Johnson (Conner), Brooks Jones (Ballard), AJ Kern (South Oldham), Philip Lamartiniere (Tates Creek), Noah Mathews (Paul Laurence Dunbar), Drew Moore (Conner), Peyton Nash (Grayson County), Eli Oetken (Louisville Trinity), Gabe Russell (North Hardin), Will Sheets (Covington Catholic), Samuel Walls (Bullitt Central), Duke Wilson (Meade County).
