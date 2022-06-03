The high school tennis season came to an end earlier this week for three Grayson County High School players on the state’s biggest stage in the state tournament in Lexington.
Junior Owen Brown, who made school history this season by becoming the first boys’ singles’ player to ever be seeded for a state tournament, went 1-1 in the tournament, bowing out Wednesday to No. 3 seed Eli Wood of North Oldham, 6-4, 6-0.
Brown, who also went 1-1 in the state tournament last season, opened play Tuesday with a comfortable win over Ethan Alexander of University Heights Academy, 6-0, 6-0.
GCHS tennis coach Sherry Vincent said Brown being a top 16 seed in a field of 64 players is “a nice accomplishment.”
Brown earned a state tournament berth after finishing as the 3rd Region Tournament singles runner-up in Owensboro.
The GCHS doubles team of senior Chase Richardson and junior Griffin Powell defeated Ethan Peck and Luke Harvie of Whitefield Academy to open tournament play Tuesday. Later in the day, the duo dropped a 6-1, 6-2 decision to Connor McIntyre and Wyatt Crabtree of McCracken County.
The team reached the 3rd Region Tournament final, and Vincent said the team found “the confidence and did the things as a doubles team that lead to winning — focus and best effort.”
“It’s a privilege to earn a state trip…” she said.
The Cougars also finished as the region tournament runner-up in the team standings.
