Junior Owen Brown led Grayson County in the KHSAA State Tennis Tournament, advancing to the round of 16 on Tuesday, May 31.
In singles competition, Brown notched convincing wins over University Heights’ Ethan Alexander (6-0, 6-0) and Corbin’s Nathaniel Hill (6-3, 6-1) on his way to advancing.
Brown fell to North Oldham’s Eli Wood in the following round.
In addition to Brown, the doubles team of Griffin Powell and Chase Richardson represented Grayson County in the boys’ tennis state tournament. The Powell/Richardson duo notched a win over a tandem from Whitefield Academy.
However, the Powell/Richardson duo lost to a tandem from McCracken County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.