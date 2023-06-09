Grayson County senior Owen Brown reached the quarterfinals of the KHSAA State Tennis Tournament at the University of Kentucky on Wednesday, May 31.
Brown beat Meade County’s Peyton Johnston 6-0, 6-1 during the opening round on Tuesday, May 30.
Later in the day, Brown topped Apollo’s Stetson Osborne 6-1, 6-0 to advance to the Round of 16.
Brown, who excelled for the Cougars throughout his senior campaign, pulled away to defeat Central Hardin’s Jacob Jiranek 6-2, 6-2 during the third round on Wednesday, May 31.
Henry Clay’s Evan Duggal, the number one overall seed in the KHSAA State Tennis Tournament, defeated Brown 6-1, 6-0 during the quarterfinals on May 31.
Prior to advancing to the state tournament, Brown won a 3rd Region title.
Brown was also named to the Kentucky High School Tennis Coaches Association (KYHSTCA) All-State Team on Thursday, June 1.
Grayson County’s doubles team of Lucas Pierce and Griffin Powell lost to a duo from Louisville Collegiate in the opening round of the KHSAA State Tennis Tournament on Tuesday, May 30.
