The Lord called his faithful son, Bruce W. Dye, a 20-year Grayson County and former 24-year Elizabethtown resident, home on Feb. 7, 2023. Bruce looked forward to joining his parents, J.C. and Imogene Dye, as well as other family members and friends, in heaven.
Bruce was born in Somerset, Kentucky on May 26, 1953, but grew up in Louisville. He was an excellent baseball and football player. Bruce’s crowning athletic achievement was helping lead his St. Matthews Babe Ruth team to the 1968 World Series in Oregon, where he had the tournament’s third highest batting average.
He was a University of Kentucky business graduate. Bruce was a Philip Morris sales representative/manager for over 30 years. His territory spanned throughout central Kentucky. Bruce enjoyed servicing his accounts, and meeting new people.
Bruce loved coaching his sons’ sports teams, and helping other players learn good fundamentals — on and off the field. He enjoyed working outdoors, bowling, playing cards and board games with friends/family, and studying his Bible.
During his 14-year retirement, Bruce spent countless hours volunteering his time and labor. He visited nursing homes/hospitals, raised money for food and toy drives, volunteered at church, and mowed yards for widows and the elderly. He had a huge heart, and would help anyone whom needed it.
He was truly one of a kind, and left his friends and family with multiple stories. His wife, Cheryl Dye; former wife, Lynne Dye; two sons, Brent and Jeffrey (Monica) Dye; brother, David (Lois) Dye; and grandchildren will miss him, and look forward to seeing him one day.
Bruce did not want any arrangements or service. The family will have a private memorial this spring or summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.