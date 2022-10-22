Bryon A. Smith, age 51, of Clarkson, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.
He was born Jan. 11, 1971, in Leitchfield to Diana Smith Elliott and the late Raymond Webb.
In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Damon Elliott.
Bryon is survived by his wife, Shawntina Day Smith; three children, Audrey Smith, Montgomery Smith (Brooklyn) and Sierra Mabe; and his mother, Diana Smith Elliott.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home. Burial will follow on the Smith Family Farm.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
