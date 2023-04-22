Buck Fletcher, age 48, of Caneyville, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at his residence. He was born on March 9, 1975 in Harrisburg, Illinois the son of Ronnie Fletcher and Cynthia “Cindy” Woodcock Dodrill.
Left to honor Buck’s memory are his father, Ronnie Fletcher (Elaine), and two step-children, Brandon and Destiny Webb.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Caneyville Memorial Chapel. Burial was in Woodcock Cemetery. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
