Seniors Emily Butler and Lilly Payne are poised to lead Grayson County in the 2022 high school volleyball season.
A setter, Butler recorded 331 assists, 144 digs and 32 aces for Grayson County in 2021.
Payne, a middle blocker, registered 200 kills, 42 blocks, 110 digs and 50 service aces for Grayson County during the 2021 high school volleyball season.
Under the direction of head coach Kelli Harris, Grayson County finished as the 12th District Runner-up and advanced to the 2021 Third Region Volleyball Tournament. Following a loss to Ohio County in the tournament, Grayson County exited the 2021 season 12-26.
Grayson County competes with Butler County, Edmonson County and Whitesville Trinity in the 12th District. Whitesville Trinity is the reigning 12th District volleyball champion after defeating Grayson County 3-0 (26-24, 25-13, 25-12) in the 2021 title match.
Grayson County is scheduled to open preseason practice in July, following the conclusion of the KHSAA dead period when practice and workouts are prohibited.
The 2022 high school volleyball season is slated to open in August. Grayson County’s schedule for the 2022 high school volleyball season will be published in an upcoming edition.
