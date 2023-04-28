The annual Kentucky Scent Trailing Air and Rescue (KSTAR) K-9 training seminar, co-hosted by Grayson County’s Bluegrass Bloodhounds and Hardin County’s Kentucky Bloodhound Search and Rescue, returned to Camp Loucon for its ninth year this past weekend.
The training was held last Friday and Saturday and featured 66 dog teams from all over the country, including participants from the FBI, California, Texas, and the Miami Police Department.
K-9 teams invited to the seminar practice “mantrailing,” a technique where a dog follows the scent of an individual using a scent article such as clothing to locate the person’s whereabouts, as well as vehicle tracking, and tactical (criminal) and explosives training.
Judy Braun, of Bluegrass Bloodhounds, said the event is invitation only for teams focused on results, not competition, and participants of all experience levels attend.
“Everyone is here to help each other,” said Braun. “It’s not about our dog finding the person, it’s about the person being found.”
The seminar has one instructor per group of four students, and KSTAR strives to offer an environment that, Braun said, is more conducive to learning.
“It’s a wonderful, friendly atmosphere,” she said.
This mission is aided by the terrain of Camp Loucon and Grayson County. In addition to training at the camp — which offers wooded and hilly terrains, as well as a nearby lake — students also train in the city of Leitchfield to garner experience in a more urban area.
“We can throw just about everything at them in a weekend,” Braun said.
Michael Lane, of the Glynn County Police Department in Georgia, attended the seminar for the first time with his K-9 partner, Roscoe, whom was bred by Braun’s Bluegrass Bloodhounds, and said KSTAR was beneficial and challenging for the newly teamed pair.
He said he and Roscoe had “challenges thrown at us left and right,” and the chance to work alongside other handlers “has helped a lot.”
Joshua Soles, of the Horry County Police Department in South Carolina, praised the seminar’s knowledgeable instructors and format.
“I’ve learned quite a bit in the short time,” Soles said.
Braun’s co-host for KSTAR, Toni Goodman, of Kentucky Bloodhound Search and Rescue, said the seminar was formed to address the lack of quality K-9 training in Kentucky, and, in the past couple of years, it has “ballooned” from 26 participants initially to bringing in K-9 teams from across the nation.
“I’ve been in it for 20 years, and I still get goosebumps at times,” Goodman said. “All the K-9s we have out here, you just wonder how many lives are going to be saved by them.”
For more information, visit bluegrassbloodhounds.com or kentuckybloodhoundsar.org.
