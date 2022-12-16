The cities of Caneyville and Clarkson swore in their newly elected officials during their respective meetings on Monday evening.
Caneyville Mayor James P. Embry was first sworn in by City Clerk Connie Gootee, after which Mayor Embry then led the four city commissioners — Mike Geary, Debbie Embry, Chris Piercy, and Scott Majors — in reciting their oaths of office.
“I’m proud and thankful we’re all still together,” Mayor Embry said. “...Thank you all for being willing to run again and keep this going.”
Mayor Embry’s four-year term and the commissioners’ two-year terms will begin in January.
In Clarkson, Mayor Bonnie Henderson was sworn in to her next four-year term by Clarkson City Attorney Tom Goff, after which Henderson then swore in City Commissioners Ed Schott, Michael Anderson, and Rick Hussel to their two-year terms.
Clarkson’s city commission still has one vacant seat, which the new commission is expected to fill at its first meeting of 2023 on Jan. 9.
Clarkson officials on Monday also expressed their appreciation to former commissioners Tara Sallee and Joyce Bell for their years of service on the city commission.
Elected officials from Leitchfield were scheduled to be sworn in after press time on Thursday morning. Coverage of this ceremony will appear in next Saturday’s Grayson County News.
In other Caneyville business:
- The city commission voted to authorize the Caneyville police department to pay up to $3,200 for a new handheld radio and up to $1,600 for a plate for Caneyville Police Chief Brandon Brooks’ custom-made vest.
- The city commission voted to set the rental fee for the Purple Flash Community Center’s party room at $10 per hour with a minimum rental requirement of four hours.
- The city commission voted to spend up to $200 to purchase new tables for the community center.
In other Clarkson business:
- The city commission voted to approve a proclamation naming Thursday, Dec. 15 Bill of Rights Day in the city of Clarkson in commemoration of the 231st anniversary of the establishment of the American Bill of Rights.
- The city commission adopted an ordinance this week that would close an alleyway located next to Rogers-Oller Funeral Home on West Main Street. The first reading was held Monday, and the second and final reading was held during a special meeting Tuesday. According to Clarkson City Clerk Scotty Gore, this was done in part so that Jordan and Dave Atwell could finalize their purchase of the funeral home. Gore said the building is expected to remain a funeral home.
- Clarkson will host an American Red Cross blood drive at city hall on Monday, Dec. 19 from noon until 5 p.m.
- The city commission discussed pothole issues at the end of 1st Street, where it connects to US 62, that need to be repaired. Officials will look into these issues in the near future.
