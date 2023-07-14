The Caneyville Code Enforcement Board is seeking the public’s assistance with improving the city’s appearance.
According to Caneyville City Clerk Connie Gootee, the board members — Marilyn Templeman, Sheila Mashburn, and Chris Gootee — recently traveled to Lexington, Kentucky to attend a class, and, when reporting back to the Caneyville City Commission during its regular meeting on Monday of this week, they encouraged residents to help them clean up the city.
Additionally, following his recent appointment to the city commission, Code Enforcement Board alternate David Brown officially resigned from his code enforcement position, and, on Monday, Chris Elmore was sworn in as the new alternate.
Per Caneyville’s code enforcement ordinance, the board must consist of three members and two alternates. Sherrie Geary serves as the board’s second alternate, and Caneyville Police Chief Brandon Brooks serves as the city’s Code Enforcement Officer.
In other business, the city commission:
- Appointed Commissioners Mike Geary and Debbie Embry to a committee to approve the design for a new sign outside the Purple Flash Community Center. Caneyville is purchasing the sign through Infinity Signs & Grafix for around $2,000. While the original estimate was $1,560, some changes were made, bringing the final cost closer to $2,000, Gootee said.
Announced that a free outdoor bluegrass concert will be held at the Purple Flash Center on Friday, July 28, and will feature artists such as McDonald Road. In the case of rain, the concert will be moved inside the community center. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
