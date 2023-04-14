Following the recent resignation of Caneyville City Commissioner Chris Piercy, the remaining commissioners appointed his replacement this week.
According to Caneyville Mayor James Embry, Piercy resigned after moving outside the Caneyville city limits, and, in his resignation letter dated April 5, Piercy expresses his continued desire to serve Caneyville in a citizen capacity.
“I have enjoyed working with the city as a commissioner and hope that I have made a positive impact while serving,” Piercy writes. “I hope the Mayor and commissioners know that I will always be available if you need assistance in anything in the future. I am very thankful for the support and all the help the Mayor and commission provided. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me. Again, I am resigning from the commissioner seat but not from our small community. I am still available to help as a citizen any time you need me.”
Embry praised Piercy for his service to the city and said, “He was a good commissioner.”
During Monday evening’s regular Caneyville City Commission meeting, Piercy’s resignation was formally accepted and his replacement chosen.
The commission appointed David Brown to fulfill the remainder of Piercy’s term, which runs through December of 2024, and Brown was sworn in by Embry Monday night.
“We feel very fortunate to have Dave, too,” Caneyville City Clerk Connie Gootee said of Brown.
In other business, the city commission:
- Discussed the upcoming April clean-up program, which will be held on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during the final two weeks of the month. To schedule a pick-up, call Caneyville City Hall at 270-879-9701.
- Discussed receiving a more than $23,000 grant to upgrade the city’s lift station pumps.
- Was informed that the Caneyville Fire Department purchased new breathing apparatuses to replace outdated equipmentw at a cost of $42,000.
