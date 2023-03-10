The Caneyville City Commission, during its meeting on Monday, finalized the details of its upcoming Easter Egg Hunt.
The event will be held on Saturday, April 1 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Purple Flash Community Center, and will feature special guests, the Easter Bunny and Easter Chicken.
The egg hunt will be divided into age groups: walking-4 years old, 5-8 years old, and 9-12 years old. Each category will have a prize egg.
Goodie bags will be presented to the first 150 kids in attendance, as well.
In other business, the commission discussed the upcoming April cleanup, which will take place on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during the last two weeks of April for residents who live within the city.
During this program, Caneyville residents may dispose of old furniture and other bulky items, but no hazardous materials, liquids, or construction debris will be accepted.
The commission also expressed its appreciation for the community coming together during the recent power outage. City officials wished to recognize the utility workers, firefighters, police, and the general public for their efforts during this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.