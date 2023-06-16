Following lower attendance at this past week’s 88th annual Caneyville Fair Hometown Celebration, the event will go back to being held in the fall next year.
During its June meeting, held Tuesday evening, the Caneyville City Commission discussed this year’s Caneyville Fair, and Mayor James Embry said that, while the weather was good, attendance was down, and the fair was also competing with other events.
Traditionally held at the start of October, the fair was moved to June as a result of COVID-19, and the Caneyville Community Club, which operates the event, opted to try to hold it in June moving forward and also host a one-day fall festival.
The single-day fall festival will be held again this year on the first Saturday in October, but, after this year, the Caneyville Fair will go back to its traditional timeslot in the fall, Mayor Embry said.
Despite lower attendance, the event was a successful fundraiser for the Community Club. City Commissioner Debbie Embry said the club cleared around $5,000 from this year’s fair.
In other business, the city commission:
- Held the first readings of Caneyville’s amended Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget and proposed Fiscal Year 2023-2024 budget ordinances.
Ahead of the ordinance readings, Mayor Embry read his budget message for Fiscal Year 2023-2024, which highlighted some of the more notable investments the city has planned for the coming year.
Among those are funds allocated to work on converting the old lunchroom in the basement of the Purple Flash Center into a storm shelter, as well as for split heat and air units for additional rooms on the wing and roofing repairs. The city will also replace the sign in front of the community center to advertise local events.
Per the budget message, $10,000 has been reserved for road work at the city park; $4,000 has been reserved for a sidewalk at the back of the concession stand; around $25,000 has been reserved to purchase additional turnout gear for the Caneyville Fire Department; and $1,000 has been reserved to purchase new Christmas pole decorations to begin replacing the current ones.
Mayor Embry also said the city intends to utilize its $12,500 in Municipal Aid funds for street and sidewalk repairs, as well as a $3,000 grant for cyber protection for the city’s computers.
The second and final readings of the budget ordinances will be held next Wednesday, June 21 at 9 a.m.
Voted to pay the $1,000.53 start-up fee in order to hold five performances of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever over the course of Dec. 15-17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.