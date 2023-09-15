The Caneyville City Commission is moving forward with plans to install a veterans memorial in the city.
According to Caneyville City Clerk Connie Gootee, a lot next to Caneyville City Hall has been reserved for the planned veterans memorial, and a committee consisting of city commissioners David Brown and Mike Geary has been established to plan the project.
During the commission’s regular meeting on Monday evening, Geary shared his proposed design for the memorial, which will include a central, 25 feet tall American flag with three 20 feet tall flags on either side of it (six total) representing each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces.
Additionally, a monument will be placed in the memorial with the service branch emblems on the front and two quotations — “Freedom is not free” and “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends” — on the back.
“Every time you drive by, we ought to recognize it,” Geary said. “I think we will.”
Caneyville also intends to sell memorial pavers in honor of local veterans to help cover the cost of construction.
Concluding Monday’s discussion, the commission voted to authorize Geary and Brown to collect bids for concrete for the veterans memorial, which Mayor James Embry will have the authority to approve should he so choose.
Gootee said the committee will need at least two quotes, but Geary plans to get three. Afterward, the committee will meet with the mayor to discuss them further.
In other business, the city commission:
Approved the second and final reading of the Caneyville property tax ordinance for 2023, which sets the tax rates at 24.30 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on both real estate and tangible personal property, inventory, non-commercial
- aircraft and watercraft. It also levies a motor vehicle tax of 30.0 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
- Heard a proposal from a community member about constructing a Caneyville dog park. The commission agreed to take the plans presente
- d to them under review and make a decision at a later date.
- Heard from Caneyville Memorial Chapel’s new manager, Aaron Wilson, a Caneyville native who said his goal is to restore the funeral home to what it once was.
- Was informed ab
out a number of upcoming community events, including the Caneyville Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 7, the Caneyville Fire & Rescue chili supper on Friday, Nov. 10, and the Caneyville Christmas Tree lighting on Friday, Dec. 1.
